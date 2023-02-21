Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Warm February weather affects ski resorts in CT

In late spring, the mountain bike trails are open. With the recent warm weather, riders can already take a trip.
By Marc Robbins and Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Powder Ridge in Middlefield was open today, just like it is every Presidents Day.

Usually it’s one of the biggest days of the year, but this year, not so much.

“Yesterday and the day before weren’t bad. We made fresh powder Friday night for Saturday and again Saturday Night for Sunday. But 60 degree weather, we are skiing as if it were late spring,” said Sean Hayes, President, Powder Ridge.

In late spring, the mountain bike trails are open. With the recent warm weather, riders can already take a trip.

“Never rode on Presidents Day weekend, never had a mountain. The weather’s great, gotta take advantage of it,” said Ken Miller, Holden, Mass.

Some skiers, like Emerson McGoldoick, even went down the mountain in short sleeves.

“I feel like the snow isn’t as good as it usually is, it’s harder to turn. It’s a little annoying with only a few trails open, but still fun,” said Sophia Hempel, Durham.

Ownership at Powder Ridge wants to remind people, they expect near perfect snow making weather this weekend, so there should be plenty of artificial snow on the slopes for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Feb. 20.
Technical Discussion: Turning colder & unsettled... we’ve declared an *ALERT* for Thursday!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Stonington crash
NEWS CONFERENCE: Stonington police provide update after officer's cruiser was struck
Priest shortage impacting local churches
Priest shortage leaves over 3,500 churches without resident priest
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
Shelton Police Department arrested 32-year-old Roberto Cales of Seymour.
Man arrested for shots fired incident in Shelton
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student