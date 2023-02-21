Warm February weather affects ski resorts in CT

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Powder Ridge in Middlefield was open today, just like it is every Presidents Day.

Usually it’s one of the biggest days of the year, but this year, not so much.

“Yesterday and the day before weren’t bad. We made fresh powder Friday night for Saturday and again Saturday Night for Sunday. But 60 degree weather, we are skiing as if it were late spring,” said Sean Hayes, President, Powder Ridge.

In late spring, the mountain bike trails are open. With the recent warm weather, riders can already take a trip.

“Never rode on Presidents Day weekend, never had a mountain. The weather’s great, gotta take advantage of it,” said Ken Miller, Holden, Mass.

Some skiers, like Emerson McGoldoick, even went down the mountain in short sleeves.

“I feel like the snow isn’t as good as it usually is, it’s harder to turn. It’s a little annoying with only a few trails open, but still fun,” said Sophia Hempel, Durham.

Ownership at Powder Ridge wants to remind people, they expect near perfect snow making weather this weekend, so there should be plenty of artificial snow on the slopes for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.