$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation

The big red boots are made for flaunting and fashion influencers are styling them. (Source: CNN, "THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN", REPRISE RECORDS, WISDM8, TIKTOK, JAADIEE, WWE, INSTAGRAM, MSCHF.COM, THE CUT, STEVE NATTO, NTV, TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, LILAP3, JXIAOO, TWITTER, _NICOLETEA, SOPRANOSWORLD, "These Boots Are Made For Walkin"/Reprise Records, wisdm8/TikTok, jaadiee/TikTok, WWE/Instagram, Steve Natto/TikTok, NTV/Tezuka Productions, lilap3/TikTok, jxiaoo/Twitter, _nicoletea/Twitter, SopranosWorld/Twitter)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – There’s an eye-catching new trend in footwear. They are boots fit for a cartoon character but are designed for human feet.

The big red boots are made for flaunting and fashion influencers are styling them – even influencers of the grandpa generation.

Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about the big red boots created by the art collective Mschf.

YouTube sneaker-head Steve Natto found that out when he wore them to Sneaker Con.

Natto says they’re comfy and wore them nearly all day without pain.

Their creator describes them as cartoonish and some refer to them as Astro boy boots.

Though they’re easy to put on, getting them off can get you stuck if you’re not wearing your perfect size.

Now they’re showing up on everyone from Puss in Big Red Boots to the character Boots from Dora the Explorer to Tony Soprano paired with a bath robed.

For now, they’re the “it” shoe and they’re not about to get the boot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

