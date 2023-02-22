Contests
Bristol Police Heroes Fund will no longer accept donations after this date

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in Bristol on Oct. 12, 2022.
Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in Bristol on Oct. 12, 2022.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A fundraising effort created to help the families of two fallen officers in Bristol will no longer accept donations at the end of the week.

The Bristol Police Department said people have until the close of business on Feb. 24 if they want to donate to the fund created to help the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

“The Bristol Police Union would like to thank all of the generous donors who contributed to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund,” the department wrote in a news release. “This outpouring of support from the community has truly been remarkable.”

Police said donations to the families of DeMonte and Hamzy will still be accepted through Fund the First here.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an ambush in Oct. 2022 when the responded to a call from a home.

Officer Alec Iurato also responded and was wounded.

