Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Call at championship wrestling match causes controversy

A high school wrestling coach says a controversial call cost his team a championship title this past weekend.
By Hector Molina
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - A high school wrestling coach says a controversial call cost his team a championship title this past weekend.

The match was between Avon and RHAM high schools.

RHAM appeared to have claimed the championship title but incurred a 1-point penalty because one of their team members had his singlet straps off during the celebration.

Following the call, Avon High School won the championship title.

According to CIAC rules, that a wrestler’s failure to keep shoulder straps on the mat falls under unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, the rule doesn’t state if it applies to the wrestler competing or spectating.

RHAM’s head coach Ryan Fitch is now looking for clarity.

“Some will say it’s black and white and others say it’s very vague in the writing of the rule. I understand why he made the call but looking back I think there is an opportunity to correct that mistake,” says Fitch.

Despite the call, Fitch doesn’t believe the trophy should be taken away from Avon.

He would just like some clarity and acknowledgement from the CIAC.

“I would hate to take it away from another team. The kids wrestled very well. I wouldn’t want to upset Avon and their wrestlers and their families because it’s not their fault,: says Fitch.

We reached out to Avon’s athletic administration for comment but did not hear back.

Fitch says RHAM High School administrators will meet with the CIAC on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, Wednesday into Thursday!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, Wednesday into Thursday!
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
West Hartford Police Cruiser.
Teen charged following stabbing in West Hartford

Latest News

Colchuck Peak
Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, Wednesday into Thursday!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, Wednesday into Thursday!
Renters rally in Hartford for hearing on bill that would cap annual rent increases
Renters rally in Hartford for hearing on bill that would cap annual rent increases
Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington
Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington