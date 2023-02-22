Call at championship wrestling match causes controversy

HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - A high school wrestling coach says a controversial call cost his team a championship title this past weekend.

The match was between Avon and RHAM high schools.

RHAM appeared to have claimed the championship title but incurred a 1-point penalty because one of their team members had his singlet straps off during the celebration.

Following the call, Avon High School won the championship title.

According to CIAC rules, that a wrestler’s failure to keep shoulder straps on the mat falls under unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, the rule doesn’t state if it applies to the wrestler competing or spectating.

RHAM’s head coach Ryan Fitch is now looking for clarity.

“Some will say it’s black and white and others say it’s very vague in the writing of the rule. I understand why he made the call but looking back I think there is an opportunity to correct that mistake,” says Fitch.

Despite the call, Fitch doesn’t believe the trophy should be taken away from Avon.

He would just like some clarity and acknowledgement from the CIAC.

“I would hate to take it away from another team. The kids wrestled very well. I wouldn’t want to upset Avon and their wrestlers and their families because it’s not their fault,: says Fitch.

We reached out to Avon’s athletic administration for comment but did not hear back.

Fitch says RHAM High School administrators will meet with the CIAC on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.