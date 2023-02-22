Colchester facing a first responder shortage

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Having enough first responders to handle emergencies is a concern for people living in any city or town.

In Colchester, both the fire and police departments could get a big boost when it comes to resources.

The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Department has been around since 1854. Until the late 1900s, it was run 100% by volunteers.

Nowadays, there are six paid firefighter and 66 volunteers, many of whom are leaving the department.

“It’s not just a Colchester issue, it’s not just a Connecticut issue, it’s a country-wide issue,” said CHVFD Chief Steven Hoffmann. “We’re trying to find ways to bring them back but unfortunately it’s difficult”

First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos is putting public safety at the forefront of his proposed budget. Adding the two new paid firefighters is a big part of that.

“Our community can’t be reactive to potential concerns and issues that we have,” Bisbikos said. “We need to be proactive.”

The town is facing an increased call volume with less people to respond.

“As those call numbers increase and our volunteer numbers decline, we need to be able to ensure we can still provide that service,” Hoffmann said.

It’s not just firefighters that the town is throwing resources behind.

The Colchester Police Department recently received a $50,000 grant from the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money is earmarked for something pretty specific: officer overtime. With that overtime, the ten-man department will up its game when it comes to speed enforcement.

“Speeding is a huge problem,” Resident State Trooper Zachary Cash said. “We had three fatalities last year and we had about 200 traffic accidents in 2022.”

The speed traps will be done in what Cash calls “high-visibility areas” across rural parts of the town. That way, Cash says drivers will know officers are out and slow down.

“Speed enforcement is going to be huge to help combat this problem,” Cash said. “About a third of all fatalities involve speeding.”

“Safety is very important in our community,” Bisbikos said.

