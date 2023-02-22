Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington

Colchuck Peak
Colchuck Peak(Washington Trails Association)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, WA (WFSB) – A Connecticut man is one of three climbers who were killed in a Washington state avalanche over the weekend.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, the incident happened Sunday on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth.

A group of six climbers were involved, officials said.

Three of them died in the avalanche, said the Northwest Avalanche Center.

“The lead climber triggered an avalanche while attempting to climb the Northeast Couloir of Colchuck Peak,” said the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). “Four of the climbers were swept down the couloir approximately 500 feet.”

Authorities said a 53-year-old man from Connecticut, a 60-year-old woman from New York, and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey died in the incident.

The victims have not been identified.

A man from New York suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the avalanche and went back to camp with two other climbers, police said.

Twenty-two rescuers from multiple agencies responded, according to authorities.

Police said the recovery mission for the deceased climbers was called off because of dangerous conditions.

“CCSO continues to work with Northwest Avalanche Center to assist in a recover plan,” authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain and snow showers that will switch to an icy mix...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, Wednesday into Thursday!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding

Latest News

Gov. Lamont unveils proposal to reduce health care costs
Gov. unveils proposals to reduce health care costs
Extra money left in New London's snow removal budget as mild winter continues
Towns saving on storm budget as mild winter continues
Eating paczki for Fat Tuesday
Dig into Paczki on Fat Tuesday before the Lenten season
East Hartford police arrest man accused of sexual assault
East Hartford police arrest man accused of sexual assault