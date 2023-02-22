Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington

LEAVENWORTH, WA (WFSB) – A Connecticut man is one of three climbers who were killed in a Washington state avalanche over the weekend.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, the incident happened Sunday on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth.

A group of six climbers were involved, officials said.

Three of them died in the avalanche, said the Northwest Avalanche Center.

“The lead climber triggered an avalanche while attempting to climb the Northeast Couloir of Colchuck Peak,” said the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). “Four of the climbers were swept down the couloir approximately 500 feet.”

Authorities said a 53-year-old man from Connecticut, a 60-year-old woman from New York, and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey died in the incident.

The victims have not been identified.

A man from New York suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the avalanche and went back to camp with two other climbers, police said.

Twenty-two rescuers from multiple agencies responded, according to authorities.

Police said the recovery mission for the deceased climbers was called off because of dangerous conditions.

“CCSO continues to work with Northwest Avalanche Center to assist in a recover plan,” authorities said.

