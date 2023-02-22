CT’s attorney general calls for banking reforms following M&T, People’s United merger

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general wants major banking reforms following a bank merger between M&T Bank and People’s United.

Attorney General William Tong said on Tuesday that reforms would include giving his office the investigative authority to go after banks chartered in other states, like M&T.

After last year’s merger, some customers reported they were locked out of their accounts, which made it impossible for them to pay their bills for a period.

Tong’s office said it received more than 400 complaints since the merger.

M&T responded to Tong’s calls for reforms. It provided Channel 3 with a statement on Wednesday.

M&T has worked with all impacted customers to resolve their issues and regain their trust, including waiving consumer checking and savings fees, as well as late fees for consumer and mortgage loan payments. Customer service phone lines and traffic in branches long ago returned to historically normal levels. We understand the importance of addressing any and all concerns, and we remain committed to continuing to work with all state and city leaders across Connecticut, as well as our regulators, to demonstrate the value that M&T brings to its customers and communities.

M&T also said that it has had about 25 meetings with Tong’s office related to the issues over several months. It also said it resolved nearly every issue Tong’s office raised. Out of the 400 complaints, only 12 remained open. It said those 12 were received within the last 30 days.

It also said the 400 complaints represented about a tenth of its customers in Connecticut.

