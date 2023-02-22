Contests
CT's attorney general calls for banking reforms following M&T, People's United merger

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 400 complaints from banking...
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 400 complaints from banking customers following the merger between M&T Bank and People's United.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general wants major banking reforms following a bank merger between M&T Bank and People’s United.

Attorney General William Tong said on Tuesday that reforms would include giving his office the investigative authority to go after banks chartered in other states, like M&T.

After last year’s merger, some customers reported they were locked out of their accounts, which made it impossible for them to pay their bills for a period.

Tong’s office said it received more than 400 complaints since the merger.

M&T responded to Tong’s calls for reforms. It provided Channel 3 with a statement on Wednesday.

M&T also said that it has had about 25 meetings with Tong’s office related to the issues over several months. It also said it resolved nearly every issue Tong’s office raised. Out of the 400 complaints, only 12 remained open. It said those 12 were received within the last 30 days.

It also said the 400 complaints represented about a tenth of its customers in Connecticut.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

CT attorney general seeking answers from M&T Bank over consumer, employee complaints
CT attorney general seeking answers from M&T Bank over consumer, employee complaints

Futurecast for Wednesday night
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, late this afternoon into Thursday!
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Colchuck Peak
Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington

A woman robbed a bank in Stratford on Feb. 13, police said.
Police work to identify woman following bank robbery
HuskyTHON 2023 is underway.
HuskyTHON continues to raise funds and awareness for Connecticut Children's Medical Center
Nursing students plan to spend spring break at a medical clinic
GREAT KIDS: Nursing students plan for spring break at a medical clinic
Great Kids nurses
GREAT KIDS: Nursing students plan for spring break at a medical clinic