FISH FRY: Here’s a list of Lenten events

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s the Lenten season.

That means churches and religious organizations have scheduled fish fry events.

Want yours listed? Email newskdesk3@wfsb.com.

Danbury

St. Joseph’s Church - March 24 - 5 p.m. - The maximum family cost is $25.

Derby

St. Mary-St. Michael School - Feb. 24 - 5:30 p.m. Dinner served at 6 p.m. - $30 at the door.

Mystic

Enders Island - Every Friday during Lent - 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. seating - $20

