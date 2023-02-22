FISH FRY: Here’s a list of Lenten events
(WFSB) - It’s the Lenten season.
That means churches and religious organizations have scheduled fish fry events.
Danbury
St. Joseph’s Church - March 24 - 5 p.m. - The maximum family cost is $25.
Derby
St. Mary-St. Michael School - Feb. 24 - 5:30 p.m. Dinner served at 6 p.m. - $30 at the door.
Mystic
Enders Island - Every Friday during Lent - 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. seating - $20
