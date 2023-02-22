Contests
HuskyTHON continues to raise funds and awareness for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A year-long philanthropic effort at the University of Connecticut to raise money and awareness for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is well underway.

HuskyTHON culminates in an 18-hour dance marathon. Organizers called it one of the top 10 dance marathons in the country.

HuskyTHON 2023 is underway.
HuskyTHON 2023 is underway.

It is entirely student-run. Students said they dance for those who can’t.

Over the past 23 years, it raised more than $10 million. Just last year, it raked in $1,340,670.68.

For more about HuskyTHON, including ways to donate, head to the event’s website here.

