Locals community continues to support those in Ukraine

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This Friday, February 24 marks exactly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This last year has been filled with so much loss and devastation, but the community here continues to find ways to support those in Ukraine.

“I buy for every penny that people donate, these medical first aid trauma kit that has literally everything to save soldiers’ lives,” said Olga Borsh of Marlborough.

Borsh was born in Ukraine. Most of her family is still there.

Even though she lives in Marlborough, she said her heart is in Ukraine.

“It is challenging. It’s tough. But I think it makes us more and more stronger,” said Borsh.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Borsh has been doing what she can to support Ukraine, from making bracelets, to using her voice.

She sings at events that fundraise money for Ukraine.

The money is used to purchase medical kits for soldiers on the frontlines.

“Ukrainian songs do magic, I believe,” Borsh said.

This comes as President Joe Biden has wrapped up his trip to Ukraine and Poland, promising unwavering support of Kyiv and NATO, while slamming Russia.

“This war was never a necessity. It’s a tragedy. President Putin chose this war. Every day the war continues is his choice,” Biden said.

About 25,000 Ukrainians live in Connecticut.

In the last year, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have settled in Connecticut.

“The Ukrainian people are very resilient, very brave. Very proud people. And we stand up to adversity as you can see,” said Myron Kolinsky, Organizational Director for the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford.

With the war about to enter its second year, Ukrainians in Connecticut said they’ll continue doing what they can to support those on the frontlines.

“It is extremely important to us to see our land free and independent and live full lives like everyone else on this planet,” Borsh said.

A candlelight vigil is going to be held at the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford on Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

