Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according to a Pentagon memo.(Source: WAFF/CNN/POOL/File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. military is telling active-duty soldiers to stop eating poppy seed bagels, pastries and other foods with poppy seeds.

The top Pentagon official for personnel sent a memo warning service members that eating poppy seeds could cause them to fail drug tests.

The memo said poppy seed crops are cultivated by pharmaceutical and food industries, and during harvest the seeds could be contaminated with morphine and codeine.

It was not mentioned how many troops may have had positive drug tests as a result of poppy seeds.

Pentagon researchers are now looking at positive drug tests dating back to 2019.

Military leaders said they will update the guidance depending on what the review finds and what is appropriate.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has also urged athletes to avoid poppy seeds a few days before and during competition to avoid positive drug tests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer shares updates on the weather alert for Wednesday Feb. 22.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, late this afternoon into tomorrow!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Colchuck Peak
Connecticut man among 3 killed in avalanche in Washington

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer shares updates on the weather alert for Wednesday Feb. 22.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, late this afternoon into tomorrow!
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Police charge driver after crash injures Montville sergeant
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Strangers used CPR to save a man who suffered from cardiac arrest while at a restaurant late...
VIDEO: Strangers save man who suffered cardiac arrest