Police investigate reports of shots fired near Manchester apartment complex

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Manchester for a police investigation.

Manchester police and South Windsor police are investigating a report of shots fired near the Pavilions Apartments on 465 Buckland Hills Dr.

Police say they received several 911 calls reporting three gunshots in the area.

No one was struck, and no injuries were reported according to police.

A large police presence, including a K9 unit, will be in the area for the investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

No other information was immediately available.

