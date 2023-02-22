Police work to identify woman following bank robbery

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Stratford are looking to identify a woman who robbed a bank earlier this month.

They released surveillance photos of the suspect from the robbery on Feb. 13, but did not mention at which bank the crime occurred.

They did say that the robbery happened just before 1:15 p.m.

Police described her as being about 50 years old. She wore gold-colored glasses and had graying hair.

The suspect fled in what was believed to be a Toyota Corolla with damage to the right rear bumper. The car was also missing front right hub cap.

Anyone with information was asked contact Det. Jason Delauri at 203-385-4172 or email at jdelauri@townofstratford.com.

