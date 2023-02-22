Proposal would allow CT pharmacists to prescribe birth control

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Pharmacist’s Association is speaking this morning about the Lamont administration’s proposal to improve access to contraceptives in the state.

The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe certain birth control without first needing to see a doctor.

If the bill is passed, it would expanded birth control access throughout Connecticut.

“Roughly 19 million women live in what’s called a contraception desert. Which means they lack reasonable access to health care that offers a full range of contraceptive measures.”, said Janet Mattiucci, a CVS pharmacist.

Local politicians say access to birth control is a problem for many living in the state.

“It could be months before you get in and then many times they cancel and reschedule you because of staffing issues. So why should we let a woman go without access to birth control during that time she can’t see a physician?”, added Sen. Heather Somers, of Mystic, Connecticut.

Legislation proposed by Sen. Ryan Fazio and Sen. Heather Somers wouldn’t prevent doctors from writing birth control prescriptions themselves, but just simplify the process for woman to access the health care they need.

The proposal would also eliminate doctor appointment wait times and increase privacy for patients.

“There are some people who are just not comfortable having that conversation and to be able to come in here anonymously and say hey this what I want to do”, said Christine Keenan of Groton.

Pharmacists would be required to have patients fill out a health questionnaire when they consider birth control.

“It’s common sense it will provide women with more options, more access and reduced costs to birth control”, added Sen. Ryan Fazio of Greenwich.

Lt. Susan Bysiewicz will be holding a discussion on the topic today at 10 A.M. in Vernon.

