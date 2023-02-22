Proposed bill would eliminate ‘junk’ fees

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Are you tired of paying fees?

These days fees are added to just about everything, from concert tickets to airline tickets.

There’s a proposal to eliminate some of those fees.

Families say those fees start to add up.

The Boyds are headed to Nashville for winter break, and they could have used a break when buying five airline tickets.

“We had to buy the tickets and that was fun during February break. And then if you don’t get the boarding group and we had to pay extra to all sit together,” said Stephanie Boyd of Granby.

They had to pay an extra fee to sit with their kids. That added an additional $150. They may have to pay that again on their return flight.

Whether airline tickets, Airbnb or concert tickets, there are fees we pay without knowing what they are for.

“I would love to have more transparency and no what I am paying for right up front,” said Brendan Boyd.

“The airlines have no defense for these junk fees. Charging someone more simply because you want to sit with your children, give me a break,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is proposing legislation to eliminate fees which he said are often hidden or excessive.

It would require airlines, hotels, and the entertainment industries to show full prices of services upfront.

Those fees start to add up costing consumers billions of dollars every year.

“Do you know what those fees are, or do you feel they just tack them on?” Eyewitness News asked.

“If you had a better understanding of what the fees were and what you are paying, you probably would be ok with paying it but other than that they don’t really tell you,” said Tyler McKeone of East Hartford.

During his State of the Union address, President Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to eliminate junk fees.

Blumenthal said at this point he has bi-partisan support.

Airlines for America released a statement:

A4A’s passenger carriers provide transparency for travelers so they know exactly what they are getting with specific ticket selections. Our carriers compete vigorously among each other for customers, which generates enormous choice for consumers. It is remarkable to think that more than 90 percent of Americans have flown, and more than 50 percent of Americans have flown before their 16th birthday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.