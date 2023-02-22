SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-84 east in Southington is closed Wednesday afternoon following a trailer rollover, according to police.

State police said the highway is shut down at Exit 32.

Trailer rollover closes I-84 east in Southington. (Connecticut State Police)

“This is anticipated to be an extended closure,” said police.

Authorities said there are minor injuries reported.

State police is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

