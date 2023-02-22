Contests
Trailer rollover closes I-84 east in Southington

State police said the crash happened at exit 32 on I-84 east on Wednesday afternoon.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-84 east in Southington is closed Wednesday afternoon following a trailer rollover, according to police.

State police said the highway is shut down at Exit 32.

Trailer rollover closes I-84 east in Southington.
Trailer rollover closes I-84 east in Southington.(Connecticut State Police)

“This is anticipated to be an extended closure,” said police.

Authorities said there are minor injuries reported.

State police is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

You can follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

