Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors

A deer got an education in walking on waxed floors when it crashed through a window at an Alabama elementary school earlier this month. (Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, Ala. (Gray News/TMX) – Teachers and staff at an Alabama elementary school got a surprise earlier this month when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Surveillance video caught the animal sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School’s classroom on Feb. 11.

The school shared the video on Facebook on Feb. 13.

The deer can be seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the school said in the post alongside the video. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain and snow showers that will switch to an icy mix...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a variety of precipitation, Wednesday into Thursday!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
4th fire department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
Gov. Lamont unveils proposal to reduce health care costs
Gov. unveils proposals to reduce health care costs
Surveillance video caught a deer sliding around an elementary school classroom.
VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors