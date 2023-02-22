WINE WEDNESDAY: A glass of wine on a steamboat

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Another Wednesday means another day to try new wines across the state except this time, it was a steamship experience.

This week Channel 3 explored the Wine Bar at the Griswold Inn decorated with a variety of wines, a moving mural, and wood bar.

Steven Gray is the Wine Bar manager who explained a little bit about the wines for every time of the day from a Pinot Noir to a Cabernet Franc.

Along with Gray, Joan Paul, the owner of the Inn talked about some of the history behind the Inn.

The Griswold Inn had been in Essex, family owned and operated, since 1776.

However, the Wine Bar was a little bit newer; it opened in 2005 with the perfect interior to feel like a sailor on the water.

Paul mentioned that there was more to meet the eye in the Wine Bar since because in the back there is the Tap Room decked out with maritime art.

They had everything from Wine Women Wednesday’s or a Saturday evening to sip on some wine close to the water.

If passing through Essex, the Griswold Inn was the place to check out to see a piece of history and sip some wine.

