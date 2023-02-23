Contests
41st annual CT Flower & Garden Show underway in Hartford

There are over 2 acres of Spring landscape to see!
By Caitlin Francis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The 41st annual Connecticut Flower and Garden show got up and running on Thursday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

The show runs through the weekend.

The show theme for 2023 is “Gateway to Spring.” Organizers said that’s exactly what visitors can expect on a chilly February day.

There are more than 80 hours of seminars and demonstrations, 23 garden and landscape exhibits to see, and hundreds of booths with displays, activities and shopping.

It’s not all just flowers.

There are businesses such as Mike’s Beehives in Torrington.

The Flower and Garden show runs through Sunday.

Discounts on advance tickets are available online here.

