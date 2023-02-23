Bristol police investigate threat at St. Paul’s Catholic High School

Contests
Bristol police (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A complaint about a possible student threat against other students at school in Bristol was investigated by the police department.

Bristol police said on Thursday that they launched an investigation at St. Paul Catholic High School on Stafford Avenue.

“Upon investigation, the concerns were found to be unsubstantiated,” police said in a news release. “There is no known threat to the school at this time.”

The school staff took additional internal steps to address the school and community concerns, police said.

No other details from the school or police were released.

