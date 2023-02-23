Contests
Connecticut’s attorney general to make announcement about abrupt closure of Stone Academy

Stone Academy students were forced to find new programs after the nursing school closed on Feb. 15.
Stone Academy students were forced to find new programs after the nursing school closed on Feb. 15.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general has been going over the details of the recent closure of a nursing school.

Attorney General William Tong scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to make an announcement about the Stone Academy.

The news conference is set for 12:15 p.m. in Hartford.

He’ll be joined by the executive director of the Office of Higher Education and members of the state higher education committee.

Last week, Stone Academy abruptly closed its schools in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven following serious concerns about its licensure examination pass rates, faculty qualifications, clinical training, and attendance records.

Hundreds of nursing students were left without a degree.

The closure on Feb. 15 led to rallies organized by those students. Channel 3 covered couple of them in Waterbury and East Hartford on Monday.

The Office of Higher Education said it will need to audit every student’s transcript before it can determine if students have enough to graduate.

