Crews prepare roads for icy mix in Litchfield County

By Nina Pezzello and Bryant Reed
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An icy mix tonight is impacting areas and could impact road conditions for you tomorrow.

The trouble isn’t the weather itself, it’s the conditions the weather could leave behind.

Those icy roads and slippery walkways are having towns and residents prepping.

“Our town road crew has been out pre-treating and that’s kept the roads clear so far”, said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk Public Information Officer.

Barbagallo says they got an inch of snow in the early evening and hopes the coming rain doesn’t turn into ice with the temperatures dropping.

“We’re expecting roads to get a little more slippery as the night goes on. But what we’re really hoping for is a nice little snow base before the ice sets in so the driving is a little easier”, said Barbagallo.

In Torrington Arianna Munoz and her family are doing what they can so no accidents happen.

“We start off by throwing down some salt in our driveway or stairs so no one slips”, said Munoz.

They are staying in to avoid driving in dangerous conditions.

“We’ll make sure the heaters are nice and high to keep everything nice and warm and stock up on some snacks”, said Munoz.

Salt trucks are stationed and ready around the county just in case the weather is worse than expected.

If you must go out, it is encouraged to increase your following distance and drive a little slower.

As the weather continues overnight make sure to download the WFSB weather app. That way you can always stay up to date with weather in your area.

