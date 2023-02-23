East Hartford police warn of child enticement on social media app

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford police sent out a warning to parents about children being targeted on a social media app.

Police said they have received several reports of child enticement on the social media app TIYA.

“The app allows users to chat, watch videos, listen to music, and play games with other users of the app,” said East Hartford police.

According to police, adult users try to solicit nude photos from children using the app.

East Hartford police said they have received several reports of this in recent months.

“We are urging parents to monitor their children’s use/interactions while using the app and to speak with the children about appropriate interactions online and internet safety,” said police.

Parents can visit the FTC’s guide on protecting kids online here.

