Lamont Administration schedules rally with Ukrainian families to mark 1 year of Russian invasion

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor and lieutenant governor scheduled a rally on Thursday morning in solidarity with Ukraine.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz plan to mark 1 year since the Russian invasion began.

It’s set for 11 a.m. at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

They will be joined by several Ukrainian families who have resettled in Connecticut over the last year, as well as representatives of organizations that have been assisting them.

Lamont and Bysiewicz said they will be joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Rep. Jahana Hayes, and members of several local groups and organizations.

The official start of the invasion was Feb. 24, 2022.

Communities in Connecticut have been marking the date holding events this week to support local refugees and those still in the country.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden marked acknowledged the 1 year mark by saying that the U.S. and its allies “will not waver” in supporting Ukrainians.

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said. “I can report: Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall and, most important, it stands free.”

The president essentially made a case that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s was a failure.

