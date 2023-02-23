A man shoots a ball bearing with a slingshot at a car

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police said they arrested a man that shot a ball bearing at a car traveling on Route 5 near Governor’s Highway.

The man was identified in both incidents as 44-year old Matthew J. West from Enfield.

After gathering a description of West’s car, they determined that East Windsor police were investigating a breach of peace at a Walmart.

They confirmed that the scene at Walmart on Prospect Hill Road in East Windsor involved West.

Police found the slingshot and ball bearings that matched the hole size in the highway victim’s window.

West was taken into custody and released later on a $500 surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday Mar. 8.

