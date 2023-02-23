Multiple vehicles stolen from car dealership in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking into the thefts of a number of vehicles from a dealership in Mansfield.

They said the vehicles were taken during the early morning hours of Thursday.

“Eastern District Major Crimes detectives have assumed the investigation,” state police told Channel 3. “This case remains under investigation.”

No other details were released.

They said they planned to provide more information as they get it.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.