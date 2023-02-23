New details released on Meriden assistant swim coach’s arrest

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New details that involve the FBI have been released on a disturbing arrest we have been following in Meriden where a high school swim coach was arrested for voyeurism.

The 23 year old Platt swim coach Daniel Barillaro was charged with voyeurism after his phone was found recording a student changing after practice.

We learned how Barillaro’s phone ended up in that room and why a 16 year old girl was invited to a boys practice.

Platt parents are alarmed after hearing about this incident.

According to a Meriden police report, Barillaro Jr. asked a 16 year old female student to attend an all boys practice on January 5th to work extra on her athletics, and the student agreed.

After practice the student said the girls locker room was locked, so she had to change in the gym teachers bathroom.

But before she went in she said Barillaro cut her off and asked if he could use the bathroom before her.

When the student went in after Barillaro she said she noticed a cell phone and a wallet on the towel rack.

When she took a closer look at the screen that’s when she noticed the phone was recording her.

The student said she pressed the stop button on the camera, finished getting changed and left the bathroom.

When police spoke with Barillaro he admitted to recording the student but said it was an accident.

However police say he gave contradicting stories as to what happened after that including deleting the video and then saying he had no knowledge of the video.

FBI then seized Barillaro’s phone to search for deleted files, but have yet to find the original video.

A series of events that has Platt parents on edge.

“Maybe they need to put females with females and that might prevent something like that happening going forward”, said Justin Mitchell a Platt High School parent.

Parents are now hoping the school will keep a closer eye on how teachers and coaches interact with their children.

