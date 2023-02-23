Contests
New report raising concerns with how DCF keeps neglected children safe

Calls for improved procedures after DCF report
By Dylan Fearon and Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A report released Thursday is raising major concerns about how the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) keeps neglected kids safe.

The report was written by the Office of the Child Advocate.

It outlines examples of children being neglected, DCF knowing about it and offering services.

The Office of the Child Advocate called the services inadequate.

At the center of the report is baby Kaylee, who was just 1 when she ingested fentanyl and died last year while her parents were under investigation by DCF.

There were massive concerns of neglect inside the Salem house where baby Kaylee lived and died last February.

The Department of Children and Families was investigating that neglect in 2021 and 2022.

The report says DCF had “inadequate safety plans for children” including for Kaylee.

DCF found Kaylee was neglected and was working with her parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas.

But the report says DCF didn’t do enough to make sure its safety plans were followed before Kaylee died.

The report even says: “At no time in December, January, or February did DCF conduct an unannounced visit to the family to monitor the safety plan, assess the capacity of either parent, determine the condition of the home, or assess the safety of the young children in the home”

“It was a major finding for us. That there had been no in-person visits for the months prior to Kaylee’s death,” said Sarah Eagan with the Office of the Child Advocate.

“In hindsight in the year since Kaylee has died we got additional information we didn’t have at the time. It would imprudent of me to say if I had this info I would’ve done that. I can’t turn back the clock all I can do is influence the work of the department moving forward,” said Vannessa Dorantes, DCF Commissioner.

DCF did have a planned visit to Kaylee’s house for February 9, but she died on February 8.

The report outlines other examples of inadequate safety plans for children, potentially leading to some of them dying.

