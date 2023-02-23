Waterbury charity hamstrung by catalytic converter theft for second time

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A charity in Waterbury faces nearly $2,000 in car repair bills.

It said the box truck it uses to deliver furniture and food to families in need had its catalytic converter stolen at the start of the week.

Police said it was a crime that goes underreported.

“We help people coming out of the streets, people coming out of homelessness,” said Joseph Ochieng, founder, God Provides Ministries International Inc.

A new start. That’s what God Provides Ministries International tries to give families through donations of furniture, housewares, and clothes.

“All the items we give them, we give them for free,” Ochieng said.

However, an old problem reappeared and forced the Waterbury charity to seek donations of its own.

“We went to start the truck and then I hear this loud noise, like ‘what’s going on?’” Ochieng said.

The catalytic converter, stolen from the charity’s box truck, put the brakes on a delivery this week.

Ochieng said the thieves left a hefty $1,800 repair bill behind along with unpleasant memories.

“Because this is not the first time,” he said. “They did it with our big truck down there. The first one we reported, and we gave them Videos and everything. But the cops came and took a report of everything, but nothing happened.”

This time around, they weren’t even able to capture video of the suspect because we’re told one of the cameras in the lot was off and the other one was covered up by a truck.

“You wouldn’t even see anything,” Ochieng said.

For that reason, Ochieng said he chose not to report it to Waterbury police.

It was a decision public information officer Ryan Bessette called common.

“Depending on the insurance deductible and the cost to replace the catalytic converter, some individuals feel it’s not worth it to report it to police, or they think because the time of day it happened [there’s] maybe no video surveillance [so] the person won’t get caught,” Bessette said.

Bessette said police do frequently catch suspects who can be traced back to multiple reported incidents.

However, if they don’t know what happened, Bessette said they can’t charge them with that crime.

He also said police can also establish patterns based on past reports and place cruisers accordingly.

“Again, if we know about it,” Bessette said.

Police said 32 converters were reported stolen in Jan. 2023 compared to 25 during that time last year.

God Provides Ministries said it is accepting donations to get a new catalytic converter.

It said it is running on one box truck to help struggling families get their second chance and hoping converter thieves don’t strike a third time.

“I’m not surprised, but it’s unfortunate to see this,” Ochieng said.

Anyone looking to donate to the charity so it can get a new catalytic converter can do so at this GoFundMe link. People can also call 203-204-6234.

