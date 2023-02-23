Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wet, possibly icy conditions reported across the state

By Cassidy Williams and Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Wet and potentially icy conditions were reported on roads in Connecticut, mostly in the northern part of the state.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker was keeping an eye on the conditions on Thursday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m., most were simply wet.

Temperatures were expected to hover in the mid-to-upper 30 degree range for most of Thursday before a shot of cooler air moved in.

Once that air arrives later in the day, slippery conditions could return for the evening commute.

Check out the complete technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

For real-time traffic updates, head here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wintry/icy precip, leading to slick travel in parts of CT...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wintry/icy precip, leading to slick travel in parts of CT...
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Colchuck Peak
Police identify Connecticut man killed in avalanche in Washington
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida
Wrestling match
Call at championship wrestling match causes controversy

Latest News

icy mix in Tolland - WFSB
Winter weather advisory impacts northeastern CT; slick conditions possible
Icy mix in Litchfield County
Icy mix impacts roads in northwestern CT; school delays reported
Icy mix in Litchfield County
VIDEO: Tracking icy conditions in Litchfield County
icy commute - WFSB
VIDEO: Tracking conditions in Vernon