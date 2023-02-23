Winter weather advisory impacts northeastern CT; slick conditions possible

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for northern Connecticut, including Tolland County.

Thursday morning, there was a mixture of sleet and freezing rain in that part of the state. Elsewhere, it was plain rain.

Slick conditions on the roads were possible.

Intermittently throughout Thursday, Channel 3′s meteorologists said people can expect showers as temperatures should hover around the mid-to-upper 30s inland.

They’ll be closer to 40 degrees along the shoreline.

However, they cautioned that colder air will move in later.

If temperatures get close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees, that could create some black ice for the evening commute.

