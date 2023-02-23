Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Winter weather advisory impacts northeastern CT; slick conditions possible

Thursday morning, there was a mixture of sleet and freezing rain in that part of the state. Elsewhere, it was plain rain.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for northern Connecticut, including Tolland County.

Thursday morning, there was a mixture of sleet and freezing rain in that part of the state. Elsewhere, it was plain rain.

Slick conditions on the roads were possible.

Intermittently throughout Thursday, Channel 3′s meteorologists said people can expect showers as temperatures should hover around the mid-to-upper 30s inland.

They’ll be closer to 40 degrees along the shoreline.

However, they cautioned that colder air will move in later.

If temperatures get close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees, that could create some black ice for the evening commute.

Check out the complete technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

For real-time traffic updates, head here.

A winter weather advisory was issued for northern Connecticut, including Tolland County.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wintry/icy precip, leading to slick travel in parts of CT...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wintry/icy precip, leading to slick travel in parts of CT...
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Colchuck Peak
Police identify Connecticut man killed in avalanche in Washington
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida
Wrestling match
Call at championship wrestling match causes controversy

Latest News

Icy mix in Litchfield County
Icy mix impacts roads in northwestern CT; school delays reported
Tracking wet, road conditions - WFSB
Wet, possibly icy conditions reported across the state
Icy mix in Litchfield County
VIDEO: Tracking icy conditions in Litchfield County
icy commute - WFSB
VIDEO: Tracking conditions in Vernon