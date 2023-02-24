4 overnight burglaries at a shopping center in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Police say that there is an active investigation at the Shunpike Village Shopping Center at 825 Cromwell Ave.

Dispatch responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. on Friday for reports of a burglary from employees at Elizabeth’s Restaurant.

On arrival to the scene, officers checked other businesses in the plaza and discovered three others that had been burglarized.

The other impacted businesses were The Jamaican Kitchen, Michel Angelo’s Pizzeria, and Sweets By Jenna.

Police immediately searched the surrounding area but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 258-7640.

Follow Channel 3 for updates about this incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.