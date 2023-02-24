Contests
Construction to begin on new athletic complex at New Haven’s Wilbur Cross High School

By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new $4.35 million athletic complex is being built at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven.

City and school officials will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

The athletic complex is located at 74 Mitchell Dr.

Mayor Justin Elicker’s office said the project was drawn from a combination of city, state, and federal funds and will update and renovate the school’s baseball, football, softball, tennis, track and field, and soccer fields, along with several other enhancements to the complex.

Construction of the main multi-sport field and track will be complete by Sept. 2023. The other fields and projects will be done in stages throughout the year and into 2024.

Wilbur Cross High School serves about 1,700 students, Elicker’s office said. It’s the city’s largest high school.

In addition to serving as the home fields for the Governors, during non-school hours the athletic complex will also serve as recreational fields for New Haven residents.

