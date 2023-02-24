Crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 15 in Hartford is closed early this morning due to an overnight crash.

Public safety dispatchers received calls around 3 A.M. for a motor vehicle collision between exits 86 and 87.

Officials arrived to find an overturned motor vehicle in the roadway.

Rt. 15 remains closed at this hour due to the crash.

Officials did not specify if injuries were sustained in the collision.

Commuters should seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.