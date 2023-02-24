Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Hartford

Breaking News - WFSB
Breaking News - WFSB
By Jay Kenney
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 15 in Hartford is closed early this morning due to an overnight crash.

Public safety dispatchers received calls around 3 A.M. for a motor vehicle collision between exits 86 and 87.

Officials arrived to find an overturned motor vehicle in the roadway.

Rt. 15 remains closed at this hour due to the crash.

Officials did not specify if injuries were sustained in the collision.

Commuters should seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* today for the wind we’re expecting. Colder too! Plus we issued another *ALERT* for a wintry storm early next week!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Stone Academy students were forced to find new programs after the nursing school closed on Feb....
Connecticut’s attorney general launches investigation into Stone Academy
44-year old Matthew West is arrested for using a slingshot and ball bearings on Route 5.
A man shoots a ball bearing with a slingshot at a car
Wrestling match
Call at championship wrestling match causes controversy

Latest News

East Hartford police warn of child enticement on social media app
East Hartford police warn of child enticement on social media app
Local community supporting those in Ukraine
Local events mark 1st anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* today for the wind we’re expecting. Colder too! Plus we issued another *ALERT* for a wintry storm early next week!
The restaurant industry is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
Restaurant association proposes legislation to help struggling businesses