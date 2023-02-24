Contests
Family Friday: A dose of winter & spring for February’s final weekend

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of February, and Connecticut is celebrating the seasons with everything from winter competitions to spring showcases. Here’s some local events to check out:

Snowman Building Championship

  • Saturday, February 25th
  • Old Saybrook Town Green
  • 2:00pm – 3:00pm
  • Teams should arrive by 1:45pm
  • Compete to win ‘Best in Snow’
  • Hot chocolate for participants & spectators
  • *Weather pending event*

Connecticut Flower & Garden Show

  • February 23 – 26
  • Connecticut Convention Center
  • Exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, & so much more to see
  • Thursday: 10a – 7p Friday: 10a – 8p Saturday: 10a – 8p Sunday: 10a – 5p
  • Tickets: $17 online
    • $20 – Adults
    • $5 – Children 5-12
    • FREE – under 5

FREE Saturday Mornings at the Museum

  • New Britain Museum of Art
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm
  • Explore the collection of galleries & exhibitions
  • Stop by the Museum store and café

