Family Friday: A dose of winter & spring for February’s final weekend

It's the final weekend of February, and Connecticut is celebrating the seasons with everything from winter competitions to spring showcases. Here's some local events to check out:

Snowman Building Championship

Saturday, February 25th

Old Saybrook Town Green

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Teams should arrive by 1:45pm

Compete to win ‘Best in Snow’

Hot chocolate for participants & spectators

*Weather pending event*

Connecticut Flower & Garden Show

February 23 – 26

Connecticut Convention Center

Exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, & so much more to see

Thursday: 10a – 7p Friday: 10a – 8p Saturday: 10a – 8p Sunday: 10a – 5p

Tickets: $17 online $20 – Adults $5 – Children 5-12 FREE – under 5



FREE Saturday Mornings at the Museum

New Britain Museum of Art

10:00am – 12:00pm

Explore the collection of galleries & exhibitions

Stop by the Museum store and café

