Family Friday: A dose of winter & spring for February’s final weekend
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of February, and Connecticut is celebrating the seasons with everything from winter competitions to spring showcases. Here’s some local events to check out:
- Saturday, February 25th
- Old Saybrook Town Green
- 2:00pm – 3:00pm
- Teams should arrive by 1:45pm
- Compete to win ‘Best in Snow’
- Hot chocolate for participants & spectators
- *Weather pending event*
Connecticut Flower & Garden Show
- February 23 – 26
- Connecticut Convention Center
- Exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, & so much more to see
- Thursday: 10a – 7p Friday: 10a – 8p Saturday: 10a – 8p Sunday: 10a – 5p
- Tickets: $17 online
- $20 – Adults
- $5 – Children 5-12
- FREE – under 5
FREE Saturday Mornings at the Museum
- New Britain Museum of Art
- 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Explore the collection of galleries & exhibitions
- Stop by the Museum store and café
