Hartford TikTok star uses his physical differences to promote positive message

By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 25-year-old Hartford man born with some physical differences isn’t letting his disability get in the way of living his life to the fullest.

Timur Mason was born into a different body. He has no legs and only one arm.

Like a young man, however, he hangs out with friends, goes to the gym, and makes TikTok videos.

Mason was adopted from Moscow, Russia when he was 3 years old. His birth mother was exposed to radiation from Chernobyl.

“In the letter, I just read it lately, she basically said she didn’t want to raise a monster,” Mason said.

Not letting any of his physical differences stop him from living his best life, he said that wouldn’t be possible without the help from his adoptive mother.

“She always stood up for me to use my voice and be myself, really just supported me and not cutting me any slack,” Mason said.

He’s certainly using that voice.

“I just press go right here, that starts it and then I do my daily waddle on this,” he explained.

He’s been bringing that upbeat energy and his daily waddle to social media, which didn’t go unnoticed in the TikTok world.

“To an ordinary eye, I think it look peculiar seeing a guy with no legs on a treadmill. I’m aware of that,” Mason said. “But after I realized I had all of these questions on TikTok and people would DM me and ask how do you do this? I realized I had an opportunity to share with the world how a disabled person lives because there are a lot of misconceptions about that.”

He said he wanted to be a light for those who are also in a similar situation.

“Hey, I’m in a wheelchair, and several people have tagged me and have no limbs and they’re doing the treadmill challenge,” Mason said. “It was so exciting to see that.”

He said he always keeps his message positive.

“A lot of people compare their situation to mine, and I like to tell them, I say ‘my situation is no different. We’re all here, we’re all struggling, we’re trying to make it through’ and life’s hard, give yourself that credit,” Mason said. “Limbs or not, it can be difficult and it’s how you persevere and get through it that’s important.”

You can follow his TikTok journey at @timmycripple.

