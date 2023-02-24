Contests
Madison police seek bank robbery suspect

Madison police said the suspect is a white male who is about 5'6" tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a tan complexion.
Madison police said the suspect is a white male who is about 5’6” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a tan complexion.(Madison Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Madison police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Authorities said the Essex Savings Bank on Durham Road was robbed around 10:48 a.m. Friday morning.

The suspect passed a note to the teller and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Madison police said the suspect is a white male who is about 5′6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a tan complexion. He was wearing a black Raiders hoodie, black face mask and gray sweatpants.

He left the scene in a maroon Subaru wagon with a tan front bumper. Police said he was driving north on Durham Road, possibly onto I-95.

He left the scene in a maroon Subaru wagon with a tan front bumper.
He left the scene in a maroon Subaru wagon with a tan front bumper.(Madison Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 203-245-6500.

