Race for New Haven's mayor has already started

Fight for New Haven mayor is starting early
By Matt McFarland
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WSFB) - We’re still six months out from September, but in New Haven, several Democrats are already getting in line to challenge the Elm City’s mayor.

A crowded field of candidates is already shaping up to take on Mayor Justin Elicker in a Democratic Primary.

“It’s a great job, so I don’t blame people for wanting the job, because it’s a real opportunity to make a difference in the city,” said Elicker.

Tom Goldenberg, a consultant and tech entrepreneur, was the first Democrat to throw his hat in the ring.

“I’m just passionate about this city,” Goldenberg said.

He feels his background puts him in the best position.

“Education, affordable housing, supporting small businesses and I think I can make a difference in helping us get back on track,” said Goldenberg.

Retired New Haven police sergeant and former alder Shafiq Abdussabur filed papers in January.

“Safety, education and leadership,” Abdussabur said.

For this community activist and businessman, a key issue focuses on the city’s youth.

“My number one cause in the city is to end the school to prison pipeline. We need to end the school to prison pipeline and we need to teach students alternatives, skills that pay the bills,” said Abdussabur.

Then there is Liam Brennan.

“New Haven is such an amazing city, I love it,” Brennan said.

An attorney who helped prosecute former governor John Rowland when he worked with the Department of Justice announced his candidacy Wednesday. He feels the campaign comes down to housing, education and justice.

“We can make the city we want. The people of New Haven can have the city government that they want and a city that delivers for them and we’re going to be out there talking to people all across the city about that,” said Brennan.

As for Elicker, who’s looking for a third, 2-year term, he points to new businesses and construction in the Elm City as part of New Haven’s growth.

“There’s so much going on in the city, so much progress being made. We’ve got our challenges, we’ve got more work ahead of us, but I think New Haven voters are going to make a statement when the election comes around that we’re going in the right direction,” Elicker said.

A Democratic Primary would be September 12.

So far, no Republican candidate has announced yet, but activist Wendy Hamilton has submitted signatures to petition a run as an Independent.

