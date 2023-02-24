Restaurant association proposes legislation to help struggling businesses

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The restaurant industry is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association is now proposing legislation that would help struggling restaurants stay open.

The legislation would allow for 1% of the states 7.35% meal and beverage tax to pay dividends for the hospitality industry.

In the state, the restaurant industry is down 22,000 jobs and close to 1,000 restaurants have closed.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association predicts there will be even more restaurant closings in the next few months.

“We still have the struggles and those struggles have to do with the rising costs we’re still seeing. Costs of goods are through the roof, insurances have increased. We’re generating revenue but that doesn’t mean we’re generating profit,” said Keith Beaulieu, Owner, Main Pub, Manchester.

Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, is proposing legislation to help restaurants stay open.

It’s called the ‘Connecticut Hospitality Fund,’ which would take 1% or $90 million from the states food and drink tax and distribute it to the hospitality industry in 3 ways.

Half of that money would go toward municipality funding, 30% would go toward the states annual tourism fund and 20% would go toward workforce development.

“Right now, none of that 1% is helping you, but our goal is to use those dollars to help you in the long term and help our hospitality sector and the workforce side of everything else and try to benefit them in the long run,” said Dolch.

Dolch calls this a ‘commonsense plan’ to boost tourism, small business and the states economy as a whole.

Dolch said the bill is in the very early stages and will soon be voted on in committee.

