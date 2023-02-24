Contests
Teacher saves man from burning car in Manchester

A teacher pulled a man in a wheelchair out of a burning car in Manchester on Thursday.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A teacher pulled a man in a wheelchair out of a burning car in Manchester on Thursday.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said the car fire happened Thursday afternoon on I-384.

Heather Sike Leonard was driving on the ramp when she saw the burning van, officials said.

She stopped and got John and his wheelchair out of the van to safety, said Manchester fire.

“Her actions averted an almost certain fatal outcome and prevented anyone from being injured,” Manchester fire said.

Heather teaches at Illing Middle School in Manchester.

Fire officials said the fire started after the van’s fuel tank ruptured. Firefighters put out the fire, and DEEP responded.

