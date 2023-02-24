Teen charged with drunk driving after he slams into DOT plow in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Berlin was charged with drunk driving after state police said he hit a Department of Transportation plow.

Nicholas John Jutras, 19, of Berlin, was charged with operating under the influence under the age of 21 and following too close resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

Nicholas John Jutras was charged with DUI after he slammed into a DOT plow truck in Route 9 in Berlin on Feb. 24. (Connecticut State Police)

It happened on Route 9 south in the area of exit 23 around 1 a.m. on Friday, according to troopers.

They said the driver of the DOT plow truck explained to them that that he was treating the roadway on Route 9 southbound when the rear of the plow truck was struck by the driver of a Honda Accord. He said that two occupants of the Honda fled the scene, but the driver remained.

The two occupants who were said to have fled were found a short distance away by Berlin police and brought back to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

During their interactions with the driver of the Honda, troopers said they noticed that he exhibited signs of possible impairment and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him. They identified the driver as Jutras.

Jutras agreed to participate in standardized field sobriety tests, which they said were not performed to standard. As a result of the investigation, Jutras was taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks in Hartford where he was processed and charged.

He was later released on a $1,500 bond and scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on March 9.

The two other occupants of the Honda were not charged in the incident.

