Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

University to raze house where Idaho students were killed

The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished, school officials said Friday.

The owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the university and the school accepted, University President Scott Green said in a memo to students and employees.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” Green wrote.

No timeline has set for the demolition, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have the house knocked down by the end of the semester.

“We’re just working through the processes that it takes to do such a thing,” Walker said. “But from the university standpoint, and in talking with the families, the sooner, the better.”

Walker also said the university is working with students and other community members to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

The victims’ bodies were found on Nov. 13 at the rental home, which is across the street from the university campus.

Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the killings.

Green also announced Friday that planning has started on a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focus of a garden in a location to be determined on campus grounds.

Scholarships in honor of the students are also being established.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi has the latest on windy conditions around the state, and said a...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* today for wind... Snow showers & cold Saturday! Another *ALERT* for a wintry storm next week!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
44-year old Matthew West is arrested for using a slingshot and ball bearings on Route 5.
A man shoots a ball bearing with a slingshot at a car
Stone Academy students were forced to find new programs after the nursing school closed on Feb....
Connecticut’s attorney general launches investigation into Stone Academy
A teacher pulled a man in a wheelchair out of a burning car in Manchester on Thursday.
Teacher saves man from burning car in Manchester

Latest News

Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
Tolland
Wind, morning ice brings down trees, wires in Tolland County
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Weapons supervisor appears in court in ‘Rust’ shooting case
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions