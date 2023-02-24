Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wind, morning ice brings down trees, wires in Tolland County

Ice clung to trees on Worthington Road in Somers the morning of Feb. 24.
Ice clung to trees on Worthington Road in Somers the morning of Feb. 24.(Brett Urbon / iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Icy trees and wind caused problems across Tolland County on Friday.

Dispatchers reported that firefighters responded to calls on Old Post Road, Peter Green Road, Barstow Lane, Crystal Lake Road, Shenipsit Road, Anderson Road, Mountain Spring Road, Gehring Road Extension, and other locations.

Eversource reported more than 900 customers in Tolland without power as of 11 a.m.

Dispatchers blamed the wind and ice on the trees for bringing trees and wires down.

They noted that though crews responded to the roads, the roads may not be closed.

Eversource crews were said to be working on the scenes.

Channel 3′s meteorologists said a wind advisory was in effect for the northern counties of the state through Friday night.

Wind gusts were predicted to range from between 30 and 40 mph.

Arctic air also overspread the state on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Friday night with a wind chill in the teens.

Read the complete weather technical discussion here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Wind chill for Saturday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* today for the wind we’re expecting. Colder too! Plus we issued another *ALERT* for a wintry storm early next week!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast

Most Read

Wind chill for Saturday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* today for the wind we’re expecting. Colder too! Plus we issued another *ALERT* for a wintry storm early next week!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Stone Academy students were forced to find new programs after the nursing school closed on Feb....
Connecticut’s attorney general launches investigation into Stone Academy
44-year old Matthew West is arrested for using a slingshot and ball bearings on Route 5.
A man shoots a ball bearing with a slingshot at a car
Wrestling match
Call at championship wrestling match causes controversy

Latest News

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
4 overnight burglaries at a shopping center in Rocky Hill
Fish and Chips
FISH FRY: Here’s a list of Lenten events
Operation Fuel was forced to pause due to increased demand.
Operation Fuel pauses assistance program
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
Route 15 north in Hartford reopens following crash closure