Wind, morning ice brings down trees, wires in Tolland County

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Icy trees and wind caused problems across Tolland County on Friday.

Dispatchers reported that firefighters responded to calls on Old Post Road, Peter Green Road, Barstow Lane, Crystal Lake Road, Shenipsit Road, Anderson Road, Mountain Spring Road, Gehring Road Extension, and other locations.

Eversource reported more than 900 customers in Tolland without power as of 11 a.m.

Dispatchers blamed the wind and ice on the trees for bringing trees and wires down.

Be advised that due to the wind & ice on trees, Tolland Fire is responding to multiple calls for trees & wires down including: 390 Old Post Rd, 60 Peter Green Rd, 99 Barstow Ln, 64 Crystal Lake Rd, 147 Shenipsit Lake Rd. Please be careful & we will post any new closures below. pic.twitter.com/bNEqTETCNY — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 24, 2023

They noted that though crews responded to the roads, the roads may not be closed.

Eversource crews were said to be working on the scenes.

Channel 3′s meteorologists said a wind advisory was in effect for the northern counties of the state through Friday night.

Wind gusts were predicted to range from between 30 and 40 mph.

Arctic air also overspread the state on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Friday night with a wind chill in the teens.

