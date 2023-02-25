25-year-old dead after fall at West Rock Ridge State Park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden police responded to a report of a fall victim at West Rock Ridge State Park at around 6 p.m. this evening.

A 25-year-old man was discovered deceased on scene after a search, according to DEEP, Environmental Conservation Police.

A cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The victim has not yet been identified.

