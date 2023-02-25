Contests
25-year-old dead after fall at West Rock Ridge State Park

DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police were dispatched to West Rock Ridge State Park at...
DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police were dispatched to West Rock Ridge State Park at 5:59PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, to respond to a Hamden PD report of a fall victim.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden police responded to a report of a fall victim at West Rock Ridge State Park at around 6 p.m. this evening.

A 25-year-old man was discovered deceased on scene after a search, according to DEEP, Environmental Conservation Police.

A cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

