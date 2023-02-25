25-year-old dead after fall at West Rock Ridge State Park
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden police responded to a report of a fall victim at West Rock Ridge State Park at around 6 p.m. this evening.
A 25-year-old man was discovered deceased on scene after a search, according to DEEP, Environmental Conservation Police.
A cause and manner of death have not been determined.
The victim has not yet been identified.
