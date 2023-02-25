41st Connecticut Flower and Garden Show underway in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The 41st Flower and Garden show is underway in Hartford.

This year’s theme is “Gateway to Spring”.

Exhibits for the show take months to complete.

There are plenty of water features, house plants, and outdoor gardening tools to choose from.

The last day to go is Sunday, January 26.

The garden show runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at the door for $20 or online for $17.

