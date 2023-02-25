8 burglaries in 2 weeks leave police warning residents in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - There have been 8 burglaries within the last 2 weeks in Avon.

Avon Police say from January 30 to February 13, 8 homes were broken into and valuables were stolen.

“You have to make your home always look like it’s occupied,” said Lt. Paul Vance, Law Enforcement Specialist.

Police say the criminals are using rental cars. If your doors are locked, they’re just breaking the window.

“Lock everything. Your doors, your windows, your storm door and regular door. Lock them all. Make sure they’re secure before you leave,” said Lt. Vance. “If you have a radio, leave it on. Turn it up a little bit. It gives the appearance of someone maybe working at home, in the shower, basement, whatever.”

Avon Police say the recent burglaries have been in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

They say the suspects use rental vehicles with out-of-state plates, they always enter through the back of the home, always getting away with valuable items and the crews have been linked to burglaries in neighboring states and towns.

Lt. Vance says given the size of the operation, it may take a little time to catch the criminals.

Police say to always be on the lookout for people or vehicles that look out of place or look suspicious in you neighborhood.

The burglaries are under investigation.

Avon Police say the burglars don’t seem to be carrying weapons on them but that does not mean you should confront them.

