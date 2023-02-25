Five hospitalized following crash on Route 42 in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were injured after a driver struck a metal beam guardrail in Beacon Falls Friday night.

The accident occurred around 11:51 p.m. on South Main Street (Route 42) a quarter mile west of Bethany Rd.

According to state police the driver of a Honda Accord Sport was traveling west in the left lane and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The driver collided with the face of a metal beam guardrail, state police say.

Two passengers were transported to Waterbury Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and police are asking witnesses to contact Troop I.

