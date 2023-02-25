Contests
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school. (Credit: WWSB)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNNELL Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a teenager has been arrested after knocking a school employee unconscious.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old Matanzas High School student is in a juvenile detention center after attacking a paraprofessional.

Authorities said the attack happened on Tuesday in a school hallway.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video showing the student rushing toward the teacher’s aide and knocking her to the ground.

The student can be seen in the video kicking and punching the unconscious female several times in the back and head. Others rushed in to help the victim and stop the attack, authorities said.

The unidentified school employee was transported to a hospital for treatment after the incident.

Authorities described the responsible student as a 6-foot-6 male weighing about 270 pounds.

Deputies said he told them that he was upset because she had taken his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The juvenile has not been immediately identified but deputies said he has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

