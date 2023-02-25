Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hampden DA investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to the Hampden DA’s Communications Director Jim Leydon, members of the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit, along with members of the Springfield Police Department assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit, responded to MGM Springfield around 2 a.m. for reports of a 48-year-old male acting aggressive to others and possibly armed with a firearm within the casino.

At the scene, authorities said they located the individual leaving the casino and heading in the direction of Main and Union Streets. A foot pursuit followed, during which shots were fired and exchanged between the man and police. The individual was struck during the shooting, forcing officers to call for an ambulance while providing initial medical aid. Officers said that the individual was sent to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment, where he later died.

The District Attorney’s Office said that the review of the incident and deadly force investigation will involve an assembly of all available evidence, including:

  • Body worn camera footage
  • Public and private video recording systems
  • Witness statements
  • Investigative repots
  • 911 calls
  • Dispatch logs

The DA’s review will determine if the officer’s use of force was appropriate and if criminal charges will be necessary.

According to Leydon, there is no official timetable for the investigation. However, the DA’s office said they will move to expedite their investigation in order to “provide all those concerned and the public with clear and objective findings.”

Western Mass News reached out to MGM Springfield for further information, but we were directed back to the Massachusetts State Police and Hampden DA.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau are assisting in the investigation.

The identification of the victim will be released in the coming days once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today!
Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today! Tracking an *ALERT* for more significant snow/mix early next week...
Nicholas John Jutras was charged with DUI after he slammed into a DOT plow truck in Route 9 in...
Teen charged with drunk driving after he slams into DOT plow in Berlin
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
Manchester man killed in Route 15 Hartford crash

Latest News

Generic snow
Slick road conditions causes headaches for Conn. drivers
Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today!
Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today! Tracking an *ALERT* for more significant snow/mix early next week...
Police lights generic.
Five hospitalized following crash on Route 42 in Beacon Falls
8 burglaries in 2 weeks leave police warning residents in Avon
8 burglaries in 2 weeks leave police warning residents in Avon