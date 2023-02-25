Hampden DA investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to the Hampden DA’s Communications Director Jim Leydon, members of the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit, along with members of the Springfield Police Department assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit, responded to MGM Springfield around 2 a.m. for reports of a 48-year-old male acting aggressive to others and possibly armed with a firearm within the casino.

At the scene, authorities said they located the individual leaving the casino and heading in the direction of Main and Union Streets. A foot pursuit followed, during which shots were fired and exchanged between the man and police. The individual was struck during the shooting, forcing officers to call for an ambulance while providing initial medical aid. Officers said that the individual was sent to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment, where he later died.

The District Attorney’s Office said that the review of the incident and deadly force investigation will involve an assembly of all available evidence, including:

Body worn camera footage

Public and private video recording systems

Witness statements

Investigative repots

911 calls

Dispatch logs

The DA’s review will determine if the officer’s use of force was appropriate and if criminal charges will be necessary.

According to Leydon, there is no official timetable for the investigation. However, the DA’s office said they will move to expedite their investigation in order to “provide all those concerned and the public with clear and objective findings.”

Western Mass News reached out to MGM Springfield for further information, but we were directed back to the Massachusetts State Police and Hampden DA.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau are assisting in the investigation.

The identification of the victim will be released in the coming days once his family has been notified.

