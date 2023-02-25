Contests
Hartford Public Schools dealing with $24-million deficit

By Bryant Reed
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools is facing a budget deficit heading into next school year.

They’re millions of dollars in the hole, and now they’re trying to find a way to dig themselves out.

In the February finance report, the school system said they’re in the hole about $24-million. A lot of this is because of unexpected spending.

This number is high for several reasons. They said their revenue hasn’t increased.

Also, tuition and transportation costs for students keep getting more expensive.

Hartford Public Schools said they’re not settling on this $24-million deficit and they’re trying to do everything they can do get it down by the beginning of next school year.

We’re talking a hiring freeze for some positions, that they say has already started, reducing some of their spending, and cutting down on programs like advertising, licenses and software, to try and save money.

“We will continue to work rigorously towards financial sustainability strategy that addresses these systemic challenges,” said Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

The school system also said they’re hoping grants and other funding will help offset this deficit.

They’re also trying to move some money around, so they’ll have more operating room going into next school year.

